Caroline Weiss

What is your job?

Multi-media Journalist

When did you start working here?

Late summer of 2024

Where else have you worked?

While in journalism school, I interned with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Bugle Magazine. Before getting into journalism, I guided wilderness trips for kids & worked at a kayak shop.

Where did you go to college?

I went to Reed College in Portland, OR, where I majored in environmental studies & history. I also have a Master’s in Environmental and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up all over the West, moving between Texas, New Mexico & California.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

Some of my favorite reporting that I’ve done includes river rafting permit shortages across the West, Generation Z’s attitude towards recycling & coverage of toxic waste sites around Missoula.

What is your philosophy on news?

For me, journalism is about sharing true stories to help all of us stay informed & engaged with each other & the world around us.

What do you love about living here?

I love too many things about Missoula to name, but the community, the rivers & all the time I get to spend outside definitely stand out.