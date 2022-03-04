Alex Cummings resigns as Kalispell Flathead head football coach

KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead head football coach Alex Cummings has resigned after one year of heading the program.

Cummings, a Missoula native and Big Sky High School graduate, has accepted the athletic director and assistant principal job at Kalispell Middle School and has resigned from the high school football program after seven total seasons including having spent six years as an assistant coach before being hired as the head coach last spring.

"Alex was able to help the Braves make it to the state football championship game in 2018," Flathead athletic directory Bryce Wilson said in a statement. "He has been the constant through the past seven seasons and has been a great leader of the black and orange. Alex is looking forward to the challenge of being an administrator in our district, but is deeply saddened to not be our head coach for next year.

"As the Flathead program moves forward, we will continue to strive on building a quality football program at Flathead High School. His work ethic, time commitment, and dedication to the program is truly exemplary. Alex was able to establish a talented and complete coaching staff that has exemplary people coaching all positions."

Flathead has gone winless the last two seasons and hasn't won a varsity football game since Oct. 25, 2019 when it beat Big Sky 19-7. The Braves are currently riding a 17-game losing streak. After making the Class AA state championship game against Billings West in 2018, the Braves have gone 2-24 in the last three seasons.

Flathead will be looking for a new head coach immediately. The new hire will be the program's third coach in three years.