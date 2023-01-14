Drummond-Philipsburg co-op receives renewal for another year, committee to be formed

MISSOULA — The Flint Creek Titans live on.

The Montana High School Association executive board voted unanimously 7-0 to renew the football co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg, also known as Flint Creek, during an executive board meeting at the Holiday Inn Downtown in Missoula on Saturday. The meeting was held in a conference room that was packed with supporters of the program that included parents, coaches, residents from both towns and more.

Included in that vote, the board also agreed to form a committee that would weigh co-op renewals in the future, so it didn't come down solely to the decision of the MHSA and its executive director, who is currently Brian Michelotti. That board would objectively look at each situation individually and decide based upon MHSA rules.

The Flint Creek co-op of the small, western Montana towns of Drummond and Philipsburg — both of which reside in Granite County — have co-op'd in football since 2014. The program won 8-Man football titles in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and were runners-up in 2021.

After hearing arguments by Drummond superintendent Dean Phillips and Philipsburg superintendent Tom Gates — which included power points, stats and emotional testimonies — the MHSA board was left to make a decision. John Fitzgerald — the Red Lodge head football coach and Class B representative on the board — put forth the initial motion to renew the co-op for another year while also suggesting the idea of forming a committee that weighs the formation or dissolving of co-op's in the future.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana High School Association executive board members as well as supporters of the Flint Creek co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg gather at an MHSA board meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Downtown in Missoula.

That motion was seconded by Doug Reisig, the board's vice president and state's superintendent's representative.

The motion was then put to a vote where it was voted in affirmation by all seven board members, which includes Fitzgerald, Reisig, Class AA rep Steve Thennis of Helena High, Class A rep Jim Hawbaker of Billings Central, Class C rep Luke Kloker of Fairview, MHSA board rep Krystal Zentner and governor's office rep Jimmy Patelis.

The announcement was met with a round of applause by those in attendance.

