Kalispell Glacier enters Class AA playoff matchup with Billings Senior led by QB Gage Sliter

KALISPELL — The Glacier Wolfpack finished their season with a 6-3 record and are hosting Billings Senior this Friday for the first round of Class AA playoffs, and a large portion of their success this season can be attributed to QB Gage Sliter.

"Well this is why you do all the work right?," said head coach Grady Bennett. "All last offseason, spring, summer, the boys worked so hard to try to give yourself a chance to get in the playoffs."

Sliter has been instrumental in the team's success, from his 34 touchdowns to nearly 3,000 passing yards.

"He’s just the type of kid that you know when you put a picture of the type of character young man you want at the head of your program, it’d be Gage Sliter," said Bennett. "I’m really proud of Gage, he’s worked so hard at it."

But it isn't just the coach who feels this way. Sliter's effect is felt by his teammates who trust his leadership.

"Changes everything, it’s just great. Everybody just starts going off of Gage and everybody just starts going, it’s awesome," said senior defensive end Cameron Shaw.

As a senior, Sliter is grateful for his time in the Wolfpack program but he knows there's unfinished business this season.

"The last four years, they’ve just been a blast looking back, playing with so many great teammates and great leaders, learning from those guys and then finally being a senior now," said Sliter. "It’s crazy to look back and think about but it’s awesome."

Despite being able to look back and reflect, Sliter and his teammates have their eyes on the road ahead.

"We all really try and just focus on playing one week at a time and we're just focused on this game against Billings Senior," said a serious Sliter. "We know that they’re such a good team and they can come out and give us a lot of different stuff on offense and defense, so we’re trying to just go one week at a time, one day at a time."

Bennett knows even with all the work accomplished there’s still more to be done.

"Let’s play our best football game of the season this Friday night," said Bennett. "I think that gives us a chance to earn one more week, and then let’s do it the next week, and I believe we can continue to go and we’ll just take it as far as these guys will go with it."

The Wolfpack will be hosting the Broncs on Friday at Legends Stadium at 7 p.m.

