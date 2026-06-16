Photos: West All-Stars prepare for 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game
Photos from Monday's practices for the West All-Stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.
Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Monday's practices for the West all-stars at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports