What is your job?

I’m the Producer of Montana This Morning.

When did you start working here?

I started working at KPAX in late May of 2024 immediately after I graduated from the University of Montana with a BA in journalism.

Where else have you worked?

I worked for three years at the Montana Kaimin as a news reporter, copy editor and copy chief. I also worked at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center as a communications and journalism intern.

Where did you go to college?

The University of Montana

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Palm Springs, California but returned to Missoula where most of my family is from and still lives.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

For my college capstone, I wrote a feature for the “Montana Native News Project.” I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to be the first to cover the first-ever co-management program between a tribe and the National Park Service as land in Glacier National Park was returned to the Blackfeet’s guardian to manage. Being able to cover such an important move for the tribe was an honor and a memory I’ll never forget.

What is your philosophy on news?

My philosophy of news is if you want to provide news that your community wants- you first have to be involved in that community yourself.

What do you love about living here?

I am happy to say I’ve not only found a community in Missoula - but my forever home. My family, friends and smiling strangers on the street make this place what it is, and I’m happy to be a part of that.

Contact:

Email: chloe.olsgaard@kpax.com

To send news tip: news@kpax.com