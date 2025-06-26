City of Missoula finalizing development agreement for Riverfront Triangle property

MISSOULA — The Riverfront Triangle, a 1.99-acre property off Orange and Front Streets, has been on the minds of the City of Missoula for decades.

The area was deemed blighted in 2007 and an Urban Renewal District was established in 2008. Over the years, there have been many attempts to develop the property but none came to fruition.

On Thursday morning, the City announced that it is finalizing a $4 million development deal for the area with Whitefish-based Averill Hospitality.

MTN News Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis at Riverfront Triangle Project press conference Thursday, June 26, 2025.

A few of Averill Hospitality's properties include the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, the Firebrand Hotel, as well as operating Missoula's DoubleTree by Hilton - Edgewater.

MTN News Riverfront Triangle property at intersection of Orange & Front Street in downtown Missoula.

The City states in a release that Averill is dedicated to "delivering high-quality, Montana-inspired experiences. Their approach emphasizes community engagement, attention to place-based design, and exceptional guest service. Averill is the successor developer from the original Fox Hotel request for proposals."

The proposed Riverfront Triangle mixed-use development includes an approximately 180-room hotel, around 15,000 square foot conference and event space, a new parking facility, a riverfront public plaza, and potentially residential condominiums.

Both the Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) and the City believe this project will create progress toward some goals. Those include increasing trail connectivity along the Clark Fork River and across major intersections, supporting a conversion of Front and Main Streets to two-way roads, land sale proceeds, along with a developer tax donation will support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, among other community-focused improvements.

Next steps timeline:

July 7th: MRA Board of Directors

July 16th: City Council Committee

July 21st: Full City Council Approval

Once city council approves the project design work begins this year on Missoula's Riverfront Triangle project, with construction expected to start sometime in 2027.