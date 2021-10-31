Class B roundup: Townsend rolls past Shepherd

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This article will be updated)

Townsend 38, Shepard Mustangs 8

TOWNSEND—The top-seeded (1S) Townsend Bulldogs rolled through (4E) Shepard Saturday in the first round of the State B football playoffs, 38-8. Townsend scored all of their points in the first half, converting a touchdown on every single one of their drives.

Running back Tommy Stewart led the way for the Bulldogs punching in three touchdowns for the Bulldogs from four yards, 10 yards, and eight yards out. Quarterback Trey Hoveland recorded a one-yard keeper while also connecting with two receivers: Klause Rauser for 22-yards and Dawson Sweat for 20-yards.

The Bulldogs will host a quarterfinal game next week against Big Fork.

Columbus 50, Baker 8

Columbus, the South's No. 2 seed, made it a clean sweep of Baker, the East's No. 3 seed, decimating the Spartans in the opening round on Saturday, 50-8.

Caden Meier had a pair of scoring runs in the first half and a Degen Nelson kickoff return touchdown put the Cougars up 22-8 at the break.

Columbus struck quick in the second half, scoring twice in the first five minutes on touchdowns from Kaden Daniels and Trey Johannes. A Meier touchdown pass to Colby Martinez made it 44-8 and enacted a running clock in the third quarter.

The Cougars will make the long trip to Florence next weekend to take on the Falcons, who beat Cut Bank 37-0 on Saturday.

Class B scores

Bigfork 49, Glasgow 0

Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28

Eureka 42, Fairfield 12

Florence 37, Cut Bank 0

Jefferson 7, Red Lodge 0

Whitehall 34, Malta 22