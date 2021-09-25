Class B roundup: Townsend trounces Three Forks

Townsend 35, Three Forks 0

TOWNSEND-- The Townsend Bulldogs took an early lead and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Three Forks Wolves 35-0 in a Southern B clash. Klause Rauser scored a rushing touchdown less than three minutes into the game, then caught two touchdown passes from Trey Hoveland later in the quarter.

Townsend also scored on a safety after a bad snap, and on a long touchdown pass to Gavin Vandenacre. A final touchdown just before halftime would round out the scoring.

Class B scores

Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6

Big Timber 25, Manhattan 19 (OT)

Columbus 26, Jefferson 14

Eureka 33, Missoula-Loyola 8

Fairfield 59, Conrad 12

Florence 44, Anaconda 3

Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6

Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2

Malta 54, Wolf Point 20

Red Lodge 14, Baker 8

