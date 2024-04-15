Missoula native Rollie Worster commits to Nebraska to finish college basketball career

MISSOULA — Rollie Worster is headed to Lincoln to finish his college basketball career.

The Missoula native and Hellgate High graduate announced his commitment to Nebraska's men's basketball program on Monday afternoon via social media.

It will be Worster's final season of college basketball as he joins up with Nebraska after he spent three seasons at Utah and one season at Utah State prior to that. Worster announced his entry into the transfer portal back in late March.

At Utah, Worster was the program's starting point guard for three seasons where he played and started in 76 games. For his career at Utah, the 6-foot-4 Worster averaged 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and shot 41.1% from the field and 29.7% from deep.

Worster played in just 16 games this past season at Utah as he missed the latter part due to injury.

Worster was a two-time Gatorade player of the year in Montana as a junior and senior and was a four-year starter for the Knights.

Nebraska's men's program went 23-11 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.