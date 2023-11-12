FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana 34, Portland State 10

PORTLAND — The No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies won their final road game of the season 34-10 over the Portland State Vikings Saturday night.

Clifton McDowell got things rolling for the Griz with a 1-yard QB keeper late in the first quarter to put them on top 7-3.

Nick Ostmo scored next for the Griz in the second quarter with a 4-yard run to make it 14-3.

McDowell recorded two more rushing touchdowns on the night; one in the second quarter from 20 yards out and his third in the third quarter on an 8-yard run.

The Griz went on to win 34-10 to improve to 9-1 on the season.

For full highlights from Saturday's game see the video above.