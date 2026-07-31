Montana football announces Griz hall of famer Chase Reynolds as new radio color analyst

MISSOULA — For the first time in nearly two decades Grizzly football will have a new voice analyzing games over the radio.



Chase Reynolds — a Montana native, Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer, five-year NFL veteran and one of the most decorated players in UM history — brings his knowledge of the game to the airwaves this season as the Grizzlies’ new radio analyst.



Reynolds, who still holds UM's record for career touchdowns, calls his first game Aug. 29 in the season opener against Southern Utah. He comes to the microphone at his alma mater after calling several high school games on television across western Montana in recent years.



“I am excited to join the Grizzly broadcast this year. I’ve always enjoyed being on the air when I came to visit and have called a few high school games, so this was a neat opportunity. I look forward to being a part of the football program again, learning from Riley (Corcoran) and talking about the game,” Reynolds said.



"I am also excited to hopefully connect with fans and dig into the game with them. My biggest goal is to explain things listeners might not understand, highlight things I might see, explain how I watch the game and share that perspective over the air."



Reynolds learned the game as an eight-man football star in Drummond before becoming one of Montana's greatest running backs and spending five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.



He still holds school records for career rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns and currently ranks second in program history with 4,067 career rushing yards – marks that could all fall this season with him on the call.



Reynolds was a leader on Grizzly teams that went 46-8 overall and 28-4 in Big Sky play during his four-year career. He helped UM win three conference championships and made back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. He was a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist in 2009 and 2010, a two-time All-American and a two-time All-Big Sky honoree.



He replaces Greg Sundberg in the booth, who steps away after nearly 20 years on the air as an analyst and sideline reporter for both Grizzly football and men’s basketball to focus on athletic department operations.



"I want to sincerely thank everyone who made this journey so special. A heartfelt thank you to Riley Corcoran, Don Perkins, Ace Sauerwein, Denny Bedard, Dan Ingram, Eric Taber and the entire Grizzly Sports Properties crew. Your professionalism, dedication and friendship made every Saturday something I looked forward to, and I could not have asked for a better group of people to share the booth with," Sundberg said.

“While it's difficult to step away, I know Grizzly fans are in great hands. I cannot wait to listen to Riley, Chase, and Ace. They will make an outstanding team and continue the tradition of delivering first-class broadcasts for Griz Nation.



"Thank you to everyone who welcomed me into your homes, traveled with us through every season and shared your passion for Grizzly football. It has been a privilege and an honor to be part of so many unforgettable moments. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity."



Reynolds joins Montana’s award-winning play-by-play man, “Voice of the Griz” Riley Corcoran in the booth, who is set to enter his 11th season calling games on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network.

The Billings native is a four-time NSMA Montana Sportscaster of the Year and has been on hand for some of the biggest moments in Grizzly history over the last decade plus, including the win over No. 20 Washington in Seattle and the run to the 2023 National Championship.



Ace Sauerwein, the “Voice of the Lady Griz” is also set to enters his fifth season as a UM broadcaster and his fourth season reporting from the sidelines at Grizzly football games.



Originating from Montana's flagship radio station KGVO FM (98.3 FM and 1290 AM) in Missoula, UM’s football broadcasts reach every corner of the state on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network's 15 affiliate stations.



Montana opens the first season under head coach Bobby Kennedy on Aug. 29 in Missoula.