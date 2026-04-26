MISSOULA — Montana and Idaho State split a doubleheader on Saturday, setting up a Sunday finale for all of the marbles in regards to the Big Sky Conference regular-season softball championship.

Madison Tarrant's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Grizzlies to a comeback 7-6 victory over the Bengals in the opening game. Idaho State rolled past Montana 6-0 in the second matchup to close out the day.

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Montana softball splits doubleheader with Idaho State, sets up championship finale on Sunday

In the opening contest, UM trailed ISU 6-3 heading into the final at-bats. Montana quickly loaded the bases with three walks and no outs, and after Kailee Mejia drove in Grace Lopez, another walk soon followed with JoJo Christiaens up that brought the game within one for UM.

Two batters later, it was Tarrant playing the hero as her single to left field drove in a pair of runs to lift Montana to the win.

Carah Sweet took the circle for UM in the opener and went 6 1/3 inning and allowed 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out five and walking four. Kaiana Kong picked up the win on the mound in relief.

Mejia finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Griz while Lopez scored four times.

In the second game, ISU was led by the brilliant pitching of Marley Goluskin, who went the full seven innings and allowed just five hits and three walks while she struck out four.

Sydney Groves homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Bengals who scored three runs in the third inning to jump on the Griz and never looked back.

Both teams now sit at 9-5 in Big Sky play.

Sunday's contest between Idaho State and Montana will be at noon at the Grizzly Softball Field, with the winner taking home the Big Sky regular-season championship and earning the top seed at the Big Sky softball tournament.

