Photos: Competitors and more shine at University of Montana spring rodeo
Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026.
Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Photo by: Emily Brown / MTN Sports