Photos: Competitors and more shine at University of Montana spring rodeo

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Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Scenes from the University of Montana spring rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 1 and 2, 2026. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

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