Photos: Montana Grizzlies participate in Pro Day in Missoula

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Braxton Hill goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive linemen Chris Walker and AJ Forbes look on during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

NFL and CFL scouts go over notes during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Chris Walker goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Players look on during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton looks on during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Braxton Hill goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Chris Walker goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Chris Walker goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman AJ Forbes goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety TraJon Cotton goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Nico Ramos goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies punter Travis Benham goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies defensive tackle Alex Gubner goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Braxton Hill goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Chris Walker goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman AJ Forbes goes through drills during UM's Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next