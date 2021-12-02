KPAX and KAJ have once again teamed up with First Security Bank and Glacier Bank for our 2021 Holiday Food Drive.
Between now and Christmas Eve, we’re asking if you can drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any First Security Bank or Glacier Bank location throughout western Montana.
We’ll gather it all up and make sure it gets to those that can use a little extra help during this holiday season.
First Security Bank Locations
Missoula
- Dearborn/Main Branch: 1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-728-3115
- Real Estate Loan Center/Southgate Branch: 2601 Garfield, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-329-1958
- Downtown Branch: 150 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115
- Broadway Branch: 541 East Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115
- Mullan Branch: 3660 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-543-8700
- American Way Branch: 3010 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-549-2265
- North Reserve Branch: 3045 North Reserve Street, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115
Ravalli County
- Corvallis Branch: 297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466
- Hamilton Branch: 100 W. Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 / 406-363-3551
- Stevensville Branch: 318 Main Street, Stevensville , MT 59870 / 406-728-3115
Sanders County
- Plains Branch: 510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000
- Thompson Falls Branch: 107 South Fulton, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 / 406-827-7000
Glacier Bank Locations
- Kalispell Main: 202 Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200
- Buffalo Hill Office: 49 Commons Loop, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200
- Reserve Street Office: 490 West Reserve Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200
- Bigfork Office: 8251 Highway 35, Bigfork, MT 59911 / 406.837.5980
- Columbia Falls Office: 822 Nucleus Avenue, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 / 406.892.7100
- Evergreen Office: 2199 Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901 / 406.756.4200
- Lakeside Office: 7100 Highway 93 South, Lakeside, MT 59922 / 406.758.4800
- Whitefish Office: 319 Second Street, Whitefish, MT 59937 / 406.863.6300
- Whitefish South Office: 6195 Highway 93 South, Whitefish, MT 59937 / 406.758.4850