KPAX and KAJ have once again teamed up with First Security Bank and Glacier Bank for our 2021 Holiday Food Drive.

Between now and Christmas Eve, we’re asking if you can drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any First Security Bank or Glacier Bank location throughout western Montana.

We’ll gather it all up and make sure it gets to those that can use a little extra help during this holiday season.





First Security Bank Locations

Missoula

Dearborn/Main Branch: 1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-728-3115

Real Estate Loan Center/Southgate Branch: 2601 Garfield, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-329-1958

Downtown Branch: 150 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115

Broadway Branch: 541 East Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115

Mullan Branch: 3660 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-543-8700

American Way Branch: 3010 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-549-2265

North Reserve Branch: 3045 North Reserve Street, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115

Ravalli County

Corvallis Branch: 297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466

Corvallis Branch: 297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466

Hamilton Branch: 100 W. Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 / 406-363-3551

Stevensville Branch: 318 Main Street, Stevensville , MT 59870 / 406-728-3115

Sanders County

Plains Branch: 510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000

Plains Branch: 510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000

Thompson Falls Branch: 107 South Fulton, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 / 406-827-7000

Glacier Bank Locations