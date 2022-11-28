KPAX and KAJ have once again teamed up with First Security Bank for our 2022 Holiday Food Drive.
Between now and Christmas Eve, we’re asking if you can drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any First Security Bank in western Montana.
We’ll gather it all up and ensure it gets to those who can use a little extra help during this holiday season.
First Security Bank Locations
Missoula
- Dearborn/Main Branch: 1704 Dearborn, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-728-3115
- Real Estate Loan Center/Southgate Branch: 2601 Garfield, Missoula, MT 59801 / 406-329-1958
- Downtown Branch: 150 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115
- Broadway Branch: 541 East Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802 / 406-728-3115
- Mullan Branch: 3660 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-543-8700
- American Way Branch: 3010 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-549-2265
- North Reserve Branch: 3045 North Reserve Street, Missoula, MT 59808 / 406-728-3115
Ravalli County
- Corvallis Branch: 297 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis, MT 59828 / 406-961-4466
- Hamilton Branch: 100 W. Main Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 / 406-363-3551
- Stevensville Branch: 318 Main Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 / 406-728-3115
Sanders County
- Plains Branch: 510 West Railroad, Plains, MT 59859 / 406-826-2000
- Thompson Falls Branch: 107 South Fulton, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 / 406-827-7000