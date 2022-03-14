A Waiting Child: Kali

ANACONDA — There’s a teenager in Anaconda named Kali that brings joy and life into every room she enters - and she is looking for a forever family.

"I am very talkative, very talkative," Kali said.

"Kali really needs the support of a family, she does have her grandma and she gets to have contact with her siblings, but she doesn't really have a mother-father figure that is there to support her in her life," said AWARE, Inc. Lead Clinical Program Supervisor Jessie Allick.

"To be like, have them understand and talk to me when I am upset," Kali said when asked about what she would like out of someone.

"There is some younger and uh higher needs kids in her group home and Kali can be very kind in helping them and trying to make their day a little better. It’s fun to work with Kali," Allick explained.

I believe Kali would do best in a family where the focus could be primarily on her. She said she wanted somebody that would talk with her, she really needs someone that listens as she is going through it and just giving her a chance to vent. You know to stand by her and be with her through all of her emotional stuff and everything, she really needs that and deserves it, she’s a good kid," Allick concluded.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.