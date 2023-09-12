Additional Meals on Wheels drivers needed in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Missoula Aging Services (MAS) is putting out a call for additional volunteers.

Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers are currently needed to help deliver meals to homebound older adults around Missoula County.

MAS notes that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has seen more demand for Meals on Wheels Drivers are needed to fill 11 routes to deliver meals and provide "friendly safety checks to clients," a news release states.

Meals on Wheels currently provides an average of 2,388 home-delivered meals per week within Missoula County, including in Lolo, Bonner, Clinton, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake. MAS reports there are currently over 100 active and substitute volunteer drivers, but without additional volunteers, they are facing possible service disruptions.

“Meals on Wheels is such an important lifeline to older adults, allowing them to age in place,” said MAS Volunteer and Nutrition Program Manager Ria Overholt. “Our amazing volunteers are the backbone of the program, delivering thousands of meals each week to older adults. We need help from the community to make sure meals continue to get to those who need them most.”

Volunteer route drivers deliver approximately 20 meals per shift between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and follow a route that delivers to residents who live in the same part of town. A volunteer’s schedule is based on their availability and can vary from several weekdays to one day per month.

Qualified volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, willing to use their personal vehicle that is properly insured, and able to pass a background check. Volunteers are eligible to receive mileage reimbursement.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer can contact Missoula Aging Services at 406-728-7682 or visit https://missoulaagingservices.org/ to sign up.