Annual Holiday Stroll returning to downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL – The Holiday Stroll will return to downtown Kalispell on Friday, Dec.2, running from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be window displays and people can use the QR code that can be found on an informational walking card to vote for their favorite dressed storefront.

Winning businesses are eligible for cash prizes thanks to the Kalispell Business Improvement District.

Downtown businesses will have specials, snacks, drinks and music.

Additionally, Mann Mortgage will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza on the second floor of the KM Building.

Kalispell Downtown Association

Johnson Funeral Home will have live reindeer, cookies and hot cocoa and a place for families to write their letters to Santa.

First Presbyterian Church will also be hosting its annual Youth Art Show.

The annual lighting of the Community Tree will take place at Depot Park at 7 p.m. and will include the singing of Christmas carols.

Additional information about the Holiday Stroll can be found at https://www.downtownkalispell.com/.