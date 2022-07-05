Artists sought for Missoula traffic signal boxes

MISSOULA - Artists who live in Missoula County are being invited to apply for a public art project to create art on traffic signal boxes located across Missoula.

The goal of the City of Missoula Public Art Committee project is to use local traffic signal boxes as “canvases,” to "greatly enhancing Missoula’s visual surroundings," a news release states.

The 2022 locations include Reserve Street and Howard Raser Drive and I-90 West and Grant Creek Road.

The budget for each traffic signal box is $1,500 and includes all materials and artist’s labor.

The signal boxes have been funded through the City of Missoula Neighborhood Grants Project.

Artists who are interested artists should respond at https://cityofmissoulapublicartcommittee.submittable.com/submit. Completed applications are due by Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

For applications to be considered complete, the Submittable application must be completed and a 3D model of the proposal delivered or mailed to Kathi Olson, Chair, Missoula Public Art Committee, c/o Arts Missoula, 327 E. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59801.

The complete art call can be found at https://publicartmissoula.org/public-art-calls Finalists will be announced by the end of July and interviewed the first week of August.

City officials note, "the project offers artists of all ages and levels of experience an opportunity to understand the public art process, exhibit their talent to thousands and contribute to the beauty of our amazing community."

Following this round of boxes, nearly all of Missoula’s 73 signal boxes will have been completed.

