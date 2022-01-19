Betty White Challenge brings donations to Humane Society of Western Montana

MISSOULA — When we recently visited with Humane Society of Western Montana executive director Marta Pierpoint, she wasn't sure what to expect from the Betty White Challenge.

Well, Monday's nationwide event to honor the late actress was amazing.

As of midnight Monday, donors contributed just over $15,000 to the local chapter. And the donations came in a wide range of amounts, with 387 people chipping in. They expected additional donations to trickle in on Tuesday. And, even better, many of the visitors were ready to adopt pets.

The Humane Society would normally be closed on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, but they opened up special for the event.

"People were stopping by the shelter all day, bringing donations and visiting pets. We had many guests place holds on puppies for pick up today (Tuesday). One of our long-term senior cats went home with another kitty friend which is always a happy moment for us. There was joy in the building all day long," Pierpont said in a message to MTN News.

MTN News

Pierpoint added the generosity of the community is overwhelming, adding"what a tribute to Betty White."

