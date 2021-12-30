Blanket donations pour in for Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space

MISSOULA — The call was put out earlier this week seeking blanket donations for people living in Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) along Highway 93.
People answered and more than 200 blankets – along with some sleeping bags – have been donated to the Hope Rescue Mission, according to United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick.
The donations more than cover the needs at the TSOS and because of storage issues at the Hope Thrift Boutique, blankets will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on Thursday. Hay Patrick says once again residents have opened “their hearts” to help those in need.
“On these frigid winter nights, when we're so grateful for our own warm places to sleep, and warm blankets to sleep under, it's incredibly gratifying that so many Missoulians are thinking about their unhoused neighbors, sleeping in unheated tents, at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. The nights will be a bit warmer, thanks to generous Missoulians." - United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick.