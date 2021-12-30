Blanket donations pour in for Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space

MISSOULA — The call was put out earlier this week seeking blanket donations for people living in Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) along Highway 93.

People answered and more than 200 blankets – along with some sleeping bags – have been donated to the Hope Rescue Mission, according to United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick.

The donations more than cover the needs at the TSOS and because of storage issues at the Hope Thrift Boutique, blankets will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on Thursday. Hay Patrick says once again residents have opened “their hearts” to help those in need.