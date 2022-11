MISSOULA - The Bobcats didn't just crush the Grizzlies 55-21 in Saturday's Brawl of the Wild game, they also won the annual food drive battle.

Cat Country won for the 19th time in 23 years by donating the equivalent of 613,054 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and MSU's Bounty of the Bridgers Food Pantry.

The Can the Cats food drive here in Griz Nation brought in the equivalent of 428,022 pounds for the Missoula Food Bank.

People can still donate to the food drive by clicking here.