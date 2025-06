MISSOULA — An annual summer Missoula tradition has returned.

The Missoula City Band Summer Concert Series takes place on Wednesday evenings in Bonner Park.

The family-friendly, free concerts take place from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the Bonner Park bandshell.

