The Bitterroot Building Industry Association is hosting their annual showcase, celebrating the finest in home designs across the Bitterroot Valley. Montanans can participate in the self-guided tour during the "2026 Bitterroot Tour of Homes", running from Sept. 18-20.

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Community Spotlight: 2026 Bitterroot Tour of Homes

Whether you're looking for inspiration on your next new home — or just admiring architecture — the Bitterroot Tour of Homes gives an inside look into the region's design trends. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Bitterroot Building Industry Association's website.