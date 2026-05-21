If you're interested in a free evening of outdoor fun, live music, local brews, and all things wild and wonderful, then Wild Montana and American Rivers have just the event for you. The 2026 Trails, Rivers and Forests Expo is set for early June. It's your chance to hang with your favorite local outdoor organizations and businesses.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EXPO:

Community Spotlight: 2026 Trails, Rivers & Forests Expo

The Trails, Rivers and Forests Expo is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 5-9 p.m. at Trail Head River Sports in Missoula. You can expect hands-on activities like river safety games, wildlife tracking, and more. Click here for more details.