Community Spotlight: 2026 Viva Montana Latin Heritage Festival

The 2026 Viva Montana Latin Heritage Festival is coming soon to Missoula! Enjoy dance demonstrations, cultural experiences and more on Sept. 19.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Viva Montana Latin Heritage Festival

Take part in the 2026 Viva Montana Latin Heritage Festival in Downtown Missoula on Sept. 19. You can experience cooking demonstrations, children's activities and even piñata smashing from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Caras Park. For more information on all of the festivities, you can visit Viva Montana's website.