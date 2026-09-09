The VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries are coming together for the 24th Annual Never Forget Service, honoring the lives lost from the Sept. 11 attacks. You can join them this Friday, Sept. 11, at Rose Memorial Garden Park in Missoula.

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Community Spotlight: 24th Annual Never Forget Service

The gathering at Rose Memorial Garden Park will commence at 6 p.m. and will last through 8 p.m. Thousands of flags will be placed at the Vietnam Memorial and will conclude with a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial. For more information, you can contact Susan Campbell Reneau at 719-661-4037, or you can email her at bluemountain@montana.com.