To honor the lives lost on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Missoula Fire Department is hosting a memorial event and remembrance hike.

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Community Spotlight: 9/11 25th Anniversary Memorial Event

You can join the Missoula Fire Department at the University of Montana Phylis J. Washington Amphitheatre for the memorial event on Friday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. A remembrance hike will follow at 10:30 a.m. For more information, you can visit the Missoula Fire Department's website.