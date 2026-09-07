Community Spotlight: A Taste of Missoula's Finest 2026

Join the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation for an unforgettable evening celebrating the local flavors of Missoula. Come hungry and ready to eat for "A Taste of Missoula's Finest 2026" on Thursday, Sept. 17th.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: "A Taste of Missoula's Finest" Hosted by Healthy Acres, Healthy Communities Foundation

Looking for inspired food creations from some of Missoula's finest chefs? Well you're in luck! You'll have the opportunity to meet chefs, discover new flavors and even participate in a silent and live auction experience. For more information on "A Taste of Missoula's Finest 2026" and to purchase tickets, you can visit Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation's website.