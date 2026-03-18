Ravalli County Extension Ag News and Brews is back this month. Program 3 in the 2026 series features Dr. Peter Kolb, an MSU extension forestry specialist. He will provide guidance and discuss strategies to help landowners prepare for, maintain, and restore their trees after severe weather.

Learn more about Ag News & Brews "After the Storm" here:

Community Spotlight: Ag News & Brews

Ag News and Brews "After the Storm" is set for March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Wildwood Brewing in Stevensville. That's located at 4018 US-93.