Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: Ag News & Brews

Community Spotlight Ag News and Brews.jpeg
MTN News
Community Spotlight Ag News and Brews.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Ravalli County Extension Ag News and Brews is back this month. Program 3 in the 2026 series features Dr. Peter Kolb, an MSU extension forestry specialist. He will provide guidance and discuss strategies to help landowners prepare for, maintain, and restore their trees after severe weather.

Learn more about Ag News & Brews "After the Storm" here:

Community Spotlight: Ag News & Brews

Ag News and Brews "After the Storm" is set for March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Wildwood Brewing in Stevensville. That's located at 4018 US-93.

Ag News & Brews After the Storm

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader