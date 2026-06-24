Community Spotlight: "An Afternoon of Music" – Celebration of Sound and Support

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience! The Five Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines invites you to "An Afternoon of Music" featuring the incredible sounds of The Missoula Big Band as special guests.

All proceeds will benefit the Silver Lining Foundation, a local organization dedicated to empowering breast cancer survivors throughout Western Montana.

Watch here to learn more about the concert:

Community Spotlight: Five Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines

To learn more about Silver Lining Foundation click here.