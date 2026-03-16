Community Spotlight: Animeals hosts MardiPaws Montana fundraiser

AniMeals No Kill Adoption Center and Animal Food Bank will host its second annual Masquerade/Carnival Ball March 20, 2026 at the Wilma featuring the classic sounds of Missoula’s own Tom Cats and 406! All proceeds from the Gala benefit the AniMeals shelter.

Learn more about Animeals MardiPaws Montana fundraiser here:

Community Spotlight: Animeals MardiPaws Montana

Tickets are on sale now and will be available to purchase in person at Logjam Presents Box Offices and online while supplies last. All tickets are general admission standing room only. This event is 21+.