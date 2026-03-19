It's an evening of celebration Mardi Gras style in Missoula! AniMeals MardiPaws Montana takes over downtown on Friday, March 20 to raise money for AniMeals No Kill Adoption Center and Animal Food Bank. The second annual Masquerade/Carnival Ball at the Wilma will feature Missoula's own Tom Cats and 406.

Learn more about AniMeals MardiPaws Montana here:

Community Spotlight: AniMeals MardiPaws

You must be 21+ to attend MardiPaws. The doors open at 7 p.m. but the music starts at 8 p.m. The event is held in The Wilma with tickets available here.