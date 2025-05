MISSOULA — The Arts Missoula Annual Arts and Culture Awards are coming up later this week.

The event takes place on Thursday, May 29, at the Holiday Inn Downtown.

Watch the full Community Spotlight video:

Community Spotlight: Arts Missoula annual arts and culture awards

The doors open Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. with the awards ceremony beginning at 5:15 pm.

MTN

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the event.