It's time for Arts Missoula's annual awards! The Art and Culture Awards celebrate the people and organizations that make Missoula's creative community thrive. Next week, the event will not only honor those individuals, but feature performances, tributes, and a gathering of arts supporters.

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Community Spotlight: Arts Missoula Awards

Arts Missoula's annual Art and Culture Awards are set for Wednesday, May 27 at Holiday Inn Downtown. Cocktail hour runs from 4-5 p.m. with the awards presentation from 5-7 p.m. Click here to read more about the event.