The Bitter Root Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that partners with landowners and community members to help conserve clean water, wildlife habitat, and working farms and ranches in and around the Bitterroot Valley. They're looking for the community to help in return through the annual Bitterroot Gives campaign.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BITTER ROOT LAND TRUST:

Community Spotlight: Bitter Root Land Trust

Bitterroot Gives begins April 30 and runs through May 1. You can learn more about the Bitter Root Land Trust and their Bitterroot Gives campaign by clicking here.