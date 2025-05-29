MISSOULA — The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County is getting ready to host its inaugural Fore the Kids Golf Classic.

The golf event will take place on June 14 at the Highlands Golf Club on Ben Hogan Drive in Missoula.

Watch the full Community Spotlight video:

Community Spotlight: Boys and Girls Club of Missoula Kids Golf Classic

Prizes awarded for the top two scoring teams, as well as the longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin, Hole in One and the worst shot of the day!

Additionally, each team of four will have a fundraising team created, with every dollar your team raises counting toward mulligans.

MTN

The event supports the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County, which provides affordable after school and summer engagement to over 330 youth each year.

Click here for more information about the Fore the Kids Golf Classic.