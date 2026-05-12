Camp Mak-A-Dream offers medically-supervised, cost-free Montana experiences for people and families affected by cancer. The "Ride Around the Pioneers in One Day" (RATPOD) event is coming up in June. Not only that, but applications for fall retreat campers are now open.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CAMP MAK-A-DREAM:

Community Spotlight: Camp Mak-A-Dream

The 25th annual RATPOD takes place June 27 in Dillon. You can join in on the fun as a rider or volunteer. There's also a chance to donate. To do that and to read more about Camp Mak-A-Dream, click here.