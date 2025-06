MISSOULA — Cancer Support Community of Montana is hosting the Swing Fore Hope Golf Tournament in Missoula.

Development Manager Mick Faherty joined Community Spotlight to talk about the fundraiser, which will tee off at the Ranch Club at 9 a.m. on June 25.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Cancer Support Community Golf Tournament

Cancer Support Community of Montana offers free services to help people impacted by cancer.

Click here to register for the Swing Fore Hope Golf Tournament