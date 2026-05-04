If you're looking to get outside this Friday evening, Cancer Support Community in Missoula has an event for you and your family. The annual Food Truck Festival is back at Ogren Park with everything from food to live music to craft vendors. It's a chance to build connection and provide support to people impacted by cancer.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN ABOUT THE MISSOULA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL:

Community Spotlight: Cancer Support Community's Food Truck Festival

The Missoula Food Truck Festival will take place on Friday, May 8 from 4-9 p.m. at Ogren Park. The event is free and open to the public. Click here to learn more.