Community Spotlight: City Foods helps battle food insecurity

City Foods has a 30-year history of helping families who face food insecurity, and the future we are paving to multiply our reach in Western Montana and beyond.

Revive Church City Foods is available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays at 2811 Latimer Street in Missoula, which is across from Pacific Steel.

Canvas Church City Foods has a newly opened second location at 2425 West Central Avenue in Missoula, next to Rosauers. It's open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

City Foods partners with churches and community partners to serve families who face food insecurity.

