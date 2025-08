MISSOULA — Clark Fork Prep is hosting an open house on Tuesday in Missoula.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Clark Fork Prep hosting open house

The school is hosting the open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. August 5, at 301 East Main Street, on the first floor of the former Missoula Public Library building

MTN

Click here to learn more about Clark Fork Prep.