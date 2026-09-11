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Community Spotlight: "College By Karen" To Host Free Application Workshop

College By Karen Free Workshop Photo
MTN News
College By Karen Free Workshop Photo
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College By Karen is hosting a free college application workshop for students on Sept. 28 at the Missoula Public Library. Stand out and increase your chances of admissions and scholarships from her expertise.

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Community Spotlight: "College By Karen" To Host Free Application Workshop

Join Karen on Sept. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library. Students will need to bring their own laptop, transcripts, and test scores. If your student does not have a laptop, they can check one out at the library. For more information, you can visit College By Karen's website.

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