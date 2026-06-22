Community Health Alliance is a nonprofit that works to strengthen healthcare access and outcomes across rural Western Montana. The organization's Be Sun Smart program has provided education about skin cancer and sun-wise behavior since 2001. Community Health Alliance is celebrating those 25 years of resources next month.

WATCH COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT TO LEARN MORE:

Community Spotlight: Community Health Alliance's Be Sun Smart Program

Community Health Alliance is celebrating 25 years of Be Sun Smart during Out to Lunch in Missoula on July 8. The nonprofit will offer sun safety resources, education and family activities. Click here for more information.