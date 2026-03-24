MISSOULA — Dementia Friendly Missoula consists of community volunteers committed to the independence, dignity, and health of people living with dementia in Missoula County. The group raises awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia while also informing and supporting adults living with it and their caregivers.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more about Dementia Friendly Missoula:

Community Spotlight: Dementia Friendly Missoula

Volunteers are available to provide information to individuals or groups. They also work to connect people to resources that provide much-needed support. Just call Dementia Friendly Missoula at 406-728-7682.