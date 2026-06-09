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Community Spotlight: Edgewood Memory Care Car Show & BBQ

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Edgewood Memory Care is hosting its 4th annual Car Show & BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at 2815 Palmer Street in Missoula.

The family-friendly event is open to the community and benefits the memory care facility, which serves residents living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Watch to learn more about the fundraiser:

Community Spotlight: Edgewood Memory Care Annual Car Show

Attendees can enjoy treats from Big Dipper Ice Cream, live musical entertainment, and face painting throughout the afternoon.

Edgewood Memory Care GFX

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