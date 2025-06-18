MISSOULA — Edgewood Memory Care is planning a Missoula event to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
The third annual Edgewood Alzheimer's Car Show Fundraiser is taking place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at 2815 Palmer Street in Missoula.
Watch Community Spotlight:
Community Spotlight: Edgewood Memory Care Car Show Fundraiser
Stop by to take in the vintage car show, which will also feature a BBQ, Big Dipper Ice Cream and live music.
Tickets cost $15, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Click here to learn more about the event.