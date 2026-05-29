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Community Spotlight: Farm Connect Montana

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MTN News
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Farm Connect Montana provides assistance to Montana farmers and ranchers while promoting a thriving, equitable food system. With summer almost here, the organization is promoting two programs, Double SNAP Dollars and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition, that have returned to area markets.

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Community Spotlight: Farm Connect Montana

You have a chance next month to learn about Farm Connect Montana by joining the Western Montana Food and Trail Launch Party. The event is set for Sunday, June 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Missoula's historic Lalonde Ranch. There will be free burgers and music. Click here to learn more.

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